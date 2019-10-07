Consuming butter will help keep away Obesity, new study reveals

Most kids, and their parents though in secret love to spread a dab of butter in sandwiches and pastries to add flavor and its soothing, filling comfortable effect. How ever the mushy pale yellow paste had always been tainted with a negative light as it is not considered healthy as butter is high in saturated fats, which is known to be an unhealthy fat that can lead to heart disease.It is also blamed for weight gain for its abundance in calories.

However a recent study after analyzing 630000 and it was found that consuming butter does not increase the risk of heart disease. In fact, those who ate butter daily had a 4% lower risk of developing type-2 diabetes. Another review of sixteen studies found that increasing the intake of high-fat dairy foods like butter decreased the risk of obesity.