Forex Market: Indian rupee slips

In the forex market the domestic currency Indian rupee has a weak opening. The Indian rupee has slipped against the US dollar in the early hours of trade.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange the Indian rupee opened weak at 71.00 against US dollar. And then the Indian rupee has slipped to 71.09 registering a loss of 21 paise against US dollar.

The Indian rupee has settled trading against the US dollar on Friday at 70.88.

As per the market experts the sustained foreign fund outflow and the demand for US dollar in the international market has weighed upon the Indian currency.

The ‘Dollar Index’, which gauges the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies has rose by 0.03% to 98.83.