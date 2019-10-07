‘From a great cricketer to a puppet of Pakistan army and terrorists’: Mohammed Kaif slams Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is being criticised by people from all spheres of life for his stupid words and deeds.

Imran Khan, the legendary Pakistan cricketer was successful in winning the ICC cricket world cup title for Pakistan has now criticized by former Indian cricketer Mohammed Kaif for his speech at the United Nations General Assembly.

Yes ,but your country Pakistan certainly has a lot lot to do with terrorism, a safe breeding ground for terrorists. What an unfortunate speech at the UN and what a fall from grace from being a great cricketer to a puppet of Pakistan army and terrorists. https://t.co/UbUVG30R11 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) October 6, 2019

Earlier many Indian cricketers like Sourav Ganguly, Harbhajan Singh, Virendra Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir and Irfan Pathan has criticised Imran Khan.