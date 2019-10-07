Government to give Rs 25 lakh to 10th pass candidates ; Here’s how to apply

Yogi government is trying all possible measures to improve the employment rate in Uttar Pradesh. Time to time, the UP government keeps on announcing various jobs for its youth. To provide a big relief for aspirants, the Yogi government has released a scheme named Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarojgar Yojana (Youth Self Employment Scheme).

This scheme will help the aspirants in getting self-employed. Under Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarojgar Yojana, candidates will get the support up to Rs 25 lakh.

Yes, you read right! Yogi government will provide a maximum amount of Rs 25 lakh for the industry sector while Rs 10 lakh for the service sector. The government will provide the margin money of Rs 6.35 lakh for the industry sector and Rs 2.50 lakh for the service sector. After the successful operation of the enterprise for two years, the amount will be converted into a grant.

To grab the benefit of this policy, aspirants can submit their application form on or before October 15, 2019. However, people who attained the age of 18 years to 40 years can register themselves. Also, the applicant should have at least passed class 10th or high school from a recognized board.

Know how to apply:

Interested aspirants can submit their application by visiting the official website at upkvib.gov.in. Submit your details asked on the form in the prescribed format.