HP launches Pavilion x360 with in-built Alexa in India : Price and Features

HP has today introduced the new HP Pavilion x360 in India. The new HP Pavilion x360 will be available in Intel core i3, i5 and i7 configurations at a starting price of Rs 45,990. The HP Pavilion x360 devices will be available across HP World Stores, leading multi-brand outlets like Croma, the HP Online store and e-commerce platforms Amazon/Flipkart and Reliance digital.

The new range of the HP Pavilion x360 is powered by 10th Gen Intel Core processors. The performance of these processors is optimized by Intel Dynamic Tuning technology that provides amazing battery life, ultra-fast speed and better productivity.

It is engineered for hands-free voice interactions with the built-in Alexa app. Consumers can control music, timers, alarms, calendars, smart-home devices and more, simply by speaking to Alexa while web browsing, working, or streaming content.

The company has claimed in a press release that the new HP Pavilion x360 is the first laptop in India with Alexa built-in. It can improve productivity, enhance entertainment and enable smart-home experiences. Alexa on the HP Pavilion x360 is “a personal assistant on the go.” Consumers can control their “Works with Alexa” products and manage their smart-home. The app will work with the PC’s microphone and speakers; no other Alexa support device is needed.

The new HP Pavilion x360 is a thin and light convertible with four distinct modes of Laptop, Tablet, Reverse and Tent, to work, write, watch and play. The device weighs 1.58 kg and comes with a 14.3-inch micro-edge bezel and a full-HD LED backlight touch-display.

It has storage options like a 1TB HDD+256GB SSD and 512GB PCIe SSD6 and optional fingerprint reader. It contains an NVIDIA GeForce MX250 GPU that enables higher graphics performance for more fluid media editing, casual gaming and AR experiences.