‘Hugplomacy’: BJP leader accuses Priyanka of ‘imitating Prime Minister’

BJP leader Amit Malviya accused AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi of imitating Prime Minister NArendra Modi. Malviya took a dig at the COngress leader after she hugged Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Malviya on Sunday raised his accusation on the social media. ” They say imitation is the best form of flattery. After mocking Prime Minister Modi over hugplomacy, Mrs Vadra takes a leaf out of his book… She should perhaps also counsel the over zealous folks in her party and her petulant brother, when he returns from his foreign jaunt…”, malviya tweeted.

They say imitation is the best form of flattery. After mocking Prime Minister Modi over hugplomacy, Mrs Vadra takes a leaf out of his book… She should perhaps also counsel the over zealous folks in her party and her petulant brother, when he returns from his foreign jaunt… https://t.co/oiSe4PyMgC — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 6, 2019

Earlier on Sunday Sheikh Hasina has held a meeting with Priyanka. Priyanka Gandhi had been regularly mocked Prime Minister for hugging international leaders.

The Congress on March 14 has termed the act of hugging leaders by Modi as ‘Hugplomacy’.