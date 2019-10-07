Indian Army to deploy M777 Light Howitzers near LAC

To combat the threat of China in the northeastern borders, the Indian Army is all set to deploy the M777 Light Howitzers in the eastern Arunachal Pradesh.

The 155m/39-calibre howitzers can be sling-loaded to helicopters and swiftly deployed to high-altitude and mountainous terrains. The army will star deploying the howitzers by the year end. The Indian Army will raise seven new regiments with the 145 howitzers deployed in the northern and eastern borders.

The M777 Light Howitzers were purchased from the USA in November 2016. India has bought 145 howitzers for $.750 million. The howitzers have a range of 24 to 30 kilometer. 25 howitzers will be given ready built and the remaining 120 will be built in India. The Indian Army will get all the howitzers by 2021.