Jammu and Kashmir opens for tourists from Thursday

Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday lifted the ban on tourists and said that they will be allowed back in the state from Thursday. The move comes two months after the restrictions were first imposed.

In August, the Centre cancelled the Amarnath yatra and advised pilgrims and tourists to curtail their stay in the Valley ‘immediately’, keeping in view the ‘latest intelligence inputs of terror threats’.

‘Governor Satya Pal Malik has directed that the Home Department’s advisory asking tourists to leave the valley be lifted immediately. This will be done with effect from 10.10.2019,’ said government of Jammu and Kashmir.

On September 29, the government, to encourage grassroots-level leadership, announced polls for the Block development Councils (BDC) on October 24 across the state.

The government spokesman said the governor was briefed about the BDC elections.

‘He was informed that there is active interest in the BDC elections and most of the seats of chairpersons of BDCs would be filled,’ the spokesman said.