Liverpool’s Muhammed Salah suffers a twisted ankle during a match with Leicester

Mohamed Salah sustained a twisted ankle in Liverpool’s late victory over Leicester according to reports on Monday, but the Egyptians could still return for the Premier League leaders’ clash at Manchester United on October 20.

Salah hobbled off in added time during the 2-1 win over the Foxes on Saturday after being caught on the left ankle by a lunge from Hamza Choudhury. The England under-21 Hamza was booked, but Liverpool side believes he should have got ‘Red’ for the lunging challenge, which was ‘dangerous as hell’.

The Liverpool Echo reported: “Salah suffered a twisted ankle in the challenge, and while there is no timescale set on his return, Liverpool are hopeful there is no long-term damage”.The star will get rest for the next two matches.