Mortar shell found in Jammu and Kashmir

The security personnels informed that three 81 mm mortar shells were found in Jammu and Kashmir. The mortars were found near a stream in a village in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

The mortars were noticed by the villagers. THe mortars found by the local residents at the Sangwali Morh in Ghagwal area along the Jammu-Pathankott National Highway around 6.30 am. The villagers informed the police.

The police has cordoned the area and the bomb squad and Army is trying to neutralize the mortar shells.

The police after primary investigation revealed that the mortars may be have dumped by some scrap dealer.