MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva finds something in Ranveer Singh very interesting, the 4-year-old did this afterward

Revered cricketer MS Dhoni was surprised to see her daughter Ziva’s cognitive ability with what she did after seeing a shared picture of Bollywood hunk Ranveer Singh.

On seeing Ranveer’s picture Ziva at first looked confused. In the picture Ziva found that he was wearing a similar pair of sunglasses that she had. She went to her room and took her glasses and confirmed the star had not done any theft from her. She later donned the glasses and posed for a click which Dhoni posted on his account.