“No technical glitches in Imran’s plane “, It was Saudi crown prince order that made the plane to land in emergency

Pakistan’s prominent weekend magazine ‘Friday Times’ had made a shocking claim that Pak PM Imran Khan’s plane has not met any technical glitches following its emergency landing in New York, but it was Saudi Crown princes wrath that made Imran leave the plane at New York and then board a commercial plane en route to Pakistan.

Pak PM on his way to the UN summit had a two-day stopover in Saudi Arabia and initially had plans to board a commercial plane to the US. But the Crown Prince offered him his private Jet for his US travel. But it is reported that the Saudi prince was unhappy and disappointed with Imran’s actions in the UN summit and he ordered the plane to return with immediate effect. Imran was on his way back to Pakistan at the time and the flight took a detour to New York to drop Pak premier at Big Apple. Imran took a commercial plane from there to return Pakistan.

However, a spokesman of the Pakistan government has rubbished the magazine’s claim.