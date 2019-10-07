Pakistan planning communal clashes, 26/11-like attacks in India,says Report

Pakistan is planning to trigger communal clashes and 26/11-like attacks as part of its new plan to target India. Pakistan Army and ISI is helping terrorist organisations like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Hizbul Mujaheeden and Jaish-e-Mohammed to carry out such attacks. According to sources, Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa is monitoring this new plan against India.

According to sources, Pakistan is attempting a three-pronged strategy attack against India ever since Modi government revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Plan ‘A’ was disturb the peace in Kashmir and other parts of India by using the terrorists and anti-India elements already present in India. Plan ‘B’ involved infiltrate terrorists into India to carry out attack. However, security forces have so far not allowed these plans to succeed. Pakistan, therefore, is now focusing on Plan ‘C’.

This plan involves carrying out attacks on religious places during festive season in India to trigger communal tension and clashes. The Pakistan Army and ISI are also supporting these terrorist organistaion in planning and carrying out another big attack like the one in Mumbai in 2008.