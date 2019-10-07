Pope Francis denounces the ‘interests’ that caused Amazon fires

Pope Francis Sunday condemned the fires that destroyed a vast span of Amazon forests by terming it as “the interest that destroys”.

“The fire set by interests that destroy, like the fire that recently devastated Amazonia, is not the fire of the Gospel. The fire of God is the warmth that attracts and gathers into unity, It is fed by sharing, not by profits. The fire that destroys, on the other hand, blazes up when people want to promote only their own ideas, form their own group, wipe out differences in the attempt to make everyone and everything uniform”, he said.