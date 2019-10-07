Rima Kallingal’s bikini photos goes viral : See pics

The bikini photos of Malayalam actress Rima Kallingal has become viral on social media. Rima Kallingal is a multi-faceted talent in the malayalam film industry.

Rima is a popular classical dancer,producer and actress. Rima who is the main person behind the women collective in the Malayalam film industry ‘Women in Cinema Collective’.

Rima who is married to Malayalam filmmaker Aashiq Abu, is also a controversial figure for her bold opinions on religion, politics and social issues.

‘Thallumala’ is the new film announced by Aashiq and Rima. The film starring Tovino Thomas and Soubin Shahir will hit the screen next year on Onam. The film is penned by Muhsin and director of the film Ashraf Hamsa.