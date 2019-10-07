Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Rima Kallingal’s bikini photos goes viral : See pics

Oct 7, 2019, 07:48 pm IST
Less than a minute

The bikini photos of Malayalam actress Rima Kallingal has become viral on social media. Rima Kallingal is a multi-faceted talent in the malayalam film industry.

View this post on Instagram

#flowerpower?

A post shared by Rima Kallingal (@rimakallingal) on

View this post on Instagram

#flowerpower?

A post shared by Rima Kallingal (@rimakallingal) on

Rima is a popular classical dancer,producer and actress. Rima who is the main person behind the women collective in the Malayalam film industry ‘Women in Cinema Collective’.

??????????? ?????? ??????? ??? ?????????. ?????????? ???????????…#RimaKallingal #ViralImages

Film Frames ????? ?? ????? ???? ??????, ? ???????, ????

Rima who is married to Malayalam filmmaker Aashiq Abu, is also a controversial figure for her bold opinions on religion, politics and social issues.

View this post on Instagram

#flowerpower?

A post shared by Rima Kallingal (@rimakallingal) on

‘Thallumala’ is the new film announced by Aashiq and Rima. The film starring Tovino Thomas and Soubin Shahir will hit the screen next year on Onam. The film is penned by Muhsin and director of the film Ashraf Hamsa.

 

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close