Second season of ‘Lost in space’ to premiere on December 24

The second season of “Lost in Space” is set to debut on December 24, Netflix has announced.

The news came as the cast and crew talked about the upcoming installment of the family adventure series during its panel at New York Comic Con on October 5, reported Variety. It was also announced that JJ Feild has joined the cast for the new 10-episode season.

The show is the re-imagining of the classic 1960’s science fiction series of the same name which plots a 30 year futuristic family being selected for colonizing a different world somewhere in space.