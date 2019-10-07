Senior Communist party leader arrested over rape allegations

The Nepal police has arrested the senior Communist party leader and former speaker of the Nepal Parliament over rape allegations.

Krishna Bahadur Mahara was arrested from his residence by the police on Sunday after a woman employee has accused him of rape. Mahara, a former Maoist rebel is the veteran leader of Nepalese Communist party. He has served as deputy prime minister and union minister in Nepal government. Mahara has denied the allegation.

The woman employee in a video interview given to a Nepal media accused that on September 29, Mahara arrived her home drunk and asked her to drink alcohol and then tried to rape her.

The police had collected a bottle of whiskey and a pair of broken spectacles of Mahara from her home. But later the woman withdrew her case after heavy pressure and threat.

On Friday the United nations and many foreign embassies in Nepal had issued a joint statement asking the Nepal government to take appropriate action.