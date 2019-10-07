Stock Market: Sensex,Nifty ends in red

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices has ended in red. The domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has today ended lower.

The BSE Sensex has settled trading at 37,531.98 lowering by 0.38% or 141.33 points. The NSE Nifty has ended trading at 11,126.40 lowering by 48.35 or 0.43% points.

The top gainers in the market were Yes Bank,Zee Entertainment, Axis bank, Britannia Industries, Nestle India, Titan, Bajaj Auto, Bharati Airtel and ICICI Bank.

The top losers in the market were Tata Steel, ONGC, ITC, Mahindra and Mahindra, IndusInd Bank,Tata Motors, Larsen Toubro, Bharat Petroleum, JSW Steel, Cipla, Ultra Tech Cement, Sun Pharma and TCS.