Suicide bomb attack on bus : 10killed,several injured

At least 10 people were killed and 27 wounded Monday when a bomb hit a bus carrying army recruits in Jalalabad in eastern Afghanistan.Unfortunately, 10 civilians including a child were killed and 27 were wounded in this incident.

It was not immediately clear how many army recruits had been wounded, or if they were being counted as civilians. Nasrat Rahimi, spokesman for the interior ministry, confirmed the toll.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but Jalalabad is the scene of frequent attacks by the Taliban and the Islamic State group.