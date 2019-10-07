Taliban releases three Indian engineers held as hostages for 6 months

Three Indian engineers, taken as hostages six months ago, were released by the Taliban in exchange for 11 of its members including some high-ranking officials of the militant group.

Indian engineers, working for a power plant in Afghanistan’s northern Baghlan Province, were kidnapped in May 2018. The freed Taliban leaders include Sheikh Abdur Rahim and Mawlawi Abdur Rashid, who had served as the insurgent group’s governors of Kunar and Nimroz provinces respectively during the Taliban administration.