Three Indian students killed in road accident in Canada

Three Indian students had lost their lives in a road accident in Canada. The students were killed as their car met with an accident.

The accident took place on Oil Heritage Road in Ontario on Friday night. The driver of the car was seriously injured in the accident.

The students were from Punjab and were pursuing higher studies in Canada. The students were identified as Tanvir Singh, Gurvinder Singh and Harpreet Kaur.They are aged 20 and hail from Jalandhar and Gurdaspur districts.