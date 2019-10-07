US attitude will determine the outcome of nuke talks,says N.Korean negotiator

Signaling a North Korean stonewall one of its nuke negotiators on Monday, told it is up to the US to change their attitude for keeping the talks ongoing.

Kim Myong Gil made the remarks at Beijing’s airport on his way back to North Korea following talks with his U.S. counterpart, Stephen Biegun, on Saturday that Kim described as “very bad and sickening.” “Whether or not there are further talks will depend on the U.S.,” Kim told reporters.

“Whether there will be any shocking actions that nobody would expect to see if the U.S. Is not ready, nobody knows. Let’s wait and see,” he said. On Sunday night, North Korea’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement accusing the U.S. Of trying to mislead the public and “spreading a completely ungrounded story that both sides are open to meet” again.