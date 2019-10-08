25 kg gold theft,Employee steals after losing IPL bet

A jewelry shop employee together with his two partners was arrested for stealing over 25 kg Gold.

Police say the theft was prompted as Bharat Nathmal Soni a jewelry shop employee who was very fond of gambling , suffered huge losses. To compensate the losses Soni together with Sachin Shinde and Shravan eloped with 25 kg gold jewelry which the employer gave to them to hand over to the branch office at Chandni Chowk. Soni was in-charge of the head office at Karol Bagh and he used to carry the gold before, but on the day of theft, he eloped with the gold.

The trio melted the gold ornaments and turned it to a gold block weighing 25.731 kg, a huge amount of gold was recovered from their possession, police said, adding that efforts are being made to recover the remaining gold.