Actress Evelyn Sharma gets engaged to boyfriend: See Pics

Bollywood actress Evelyn Sharma has got engaged. The actress has been engaged to her longtime boyfriend Tushaan Bhindi.

The actress has shared the photos on social media handle. Evelyn Sharma has shared the photos of proposal on Instagram.

Tushaan Bhindi is a dental surgeon from Australia . Bhindi proposed her at the Harbour Bridge in Sydney.

“It was a dream come true. Tushaan knows me so well… his proposal was perfect!”, the actress told a media. We met on a blind date last year, which was set up by our good friend. Tushaan is a romantic guy and he’s even more filmy than I am”, added Evelyn.

Evelyn was last seen in Prabhas’ multi-lingual film Saaho.