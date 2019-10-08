Commodity Market: Gold price slipped down

In the commodity market the price of precious metal fold has slipped down today. The price of sovereign gold has slipped down by Rs.20 per gram and for 8 gram by Rs.160. In Kerala gold is priced today at Rs.3520 per gram and Rs.28,320 for 8 gram.

In the last week gold price has surged by Rs.15 for gram. On Thursday gold has ended trading at Rs.28,080 for 8 gram. In the first four days of October the price of gold has appreciated by Rs.680. Gold has touched record high at September month.

In the international market the price of gold has rose and reach at $.1491.01 per ounce.