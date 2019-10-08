Latest NewscelebritiesIndia

‘Cow obeying traffic rules’, Preity Zinta shares a funny but thought provoking clip

Oct 8, 2019, 10:44 am IST
Less than a minute

 

Priety Zinta shares a post on Twitter in which a cow waits with other vehicles for the traffic signal to turn green. For most of the us-humans, signal turning red when nearing the intersection is one of the most irking situations when rushing to office.

Here, we find a cow standing peacefully chewing the rumen waiting for the signal. She tweets even our animals obey traffic rules… kudos  Priety for the clip…

