Delhi police arrests Wife and her lover for the alleged murder of husband

Solving a murder that happened 8 years back Delhi police yesterday arrested two people including the main accused.

The 2011 murder of a man was done by his wife and her lover, together with the help of a driver.A sensational case 8 years before the victim’s body was hacked into small pieces and was disposed over a lengthy stretch of road to cover up the crime.

The deputy commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Joy Tirki speaking to reporters said that Ravi the victim married Shakuntala without knowing she had an affair with the main accused Kamal. She remained in contact with Kamal even after the marriage and in one month concocted a plan to kill Ravi.

According to the plot Shakuntala asked Ravi they could go for a visit to her sister’s house and invited Kamal on the way who requested a lift. The driver of the cab was paid 70,000 rs to be part of the plan and they killed Ravi during the journey. The victim’s father registered a case in 2011 and the case was transferred to the crime branch.

The breakthrough was when the police successful ly carried out a brain mapping test of the main accused Kamal and the driver in 2017, after which the alleged confessed to murder and went absconding. Kamal and the driver were arrested from Alwar yesterday and Shakuntala now pregnant is still at large.

Kamal had revealed that the victim’s body was first buried beneath a construction site but later but afterward dug it out and hacked it to throw the pieces on the road from Alwar to Rewari.Some remains of the bones of the victim had been recovered by police.

