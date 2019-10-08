Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh trolls Pakistani actress

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh is not only known for his spin magic but also for his wit. The former Indian spin wizard has trolled Pakistani actress Veena Malik on micro-blogging platform Twitter on Tuesday.

Harbhajan Singh asked the actress to sharpen her language skills before posting something on social media. Veena malik supporting the pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly has shared a post on Twitter.

” PM Imran khan DID talk about peace in his speech.He talked about the reality and the horror that will surly occur when the curfew is lifted and sadly there’s gonna be a bloodbath.He clearly states that it’s not a threat but a fear. Don’t you understand English?”, Veena malik tweeted.

Don’t you understand English? @harbhajan_singh https://t.co/WTpjholRoT — VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) October 7, 2019

Harbhajan Singh has come mocking the spelling mistake in this message. ” What do u mean by surly? Oh is it surely ?? lo ji dekho yeh Angreji Inki.. chill pill next time try and read before u put something in English”, harbhajan Singh replied on Twitter.

What do u mean by surly? Oh is it surely ?? ???? lo ji dekho yeh Angreji Inki.. chill pill next time try and read before u put something in English ? https://t.co/dgaTOJplDU — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 8, 2019

Veena had appeared in the Indian television reality show Bigg Boss Season 4 in 2010. Following year, she became part of the Cricket World Cup reality show in India, called “Big Toss” with Rakhi Sawant.

In 2012, Veena debuted in Bollywood with an item song and continued to work in Indian films until 2014.