Gautam Gambhir shares an adorable picture on ‘navratri: See Pics

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has shared an adorable picture on Tuesday. The BJP MP from New Delhi has shared a photo of performing ‘Astami Kanjak’ with his daughters on social media. ‘Astami Kanjak’ is a ritual of washing the feet of small girls and seeking their blessing.

” As a dad of two young girls, I am gradually mastering my pedicure skills…besides seeking blessings on Ashtami Kanjak!!! @natashagambhir2 where should I send the bill for my services?”, he captioned the photo on Twitter.

Gambhir retired from all forms of cricket in December 2018, later joined politics and was elected as a Member of the Parliament from East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.