Giant python, five-foot-long cobra rescued

A giant python and a five-foot long cobra were rescued in two separate incidents on Monday in Agra.

The five-foot-long cobra was rescued from the premises of Lamba Footwear Industry and a 12-foot-long Indian rock python from Akbara Jila village in Agra. Both the snakes were rescued by Wildlife SOS.

Both the snakes were kept in observation and were later released safely back into the wild.