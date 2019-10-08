‘Kamalayadi’ gets ‘trending’ on social media: See the trolls

Former BJP state president and Mizoram governor Kummanam Rajasekharan has been mocked by the Leftist social media groups and sympathizer by the word ‘Kummanadi’. This word derived after Kummanam travelled in the first trip of kochi metro with prime minister.

But now the pro-BJP sympathizers has got a new word.And the new word is ‘Kamalaydi’. This word refers to Kamala the wife of Pinarayi Vijayan.

After Pinarayi become the chief minister of Kerala, Kamal has been seen accompanying the chief minister in all official programmes either it be in India or outside India.

The word has been 22nd position in Twitter trending.And it has been also get a place in urban dictionary also.

‘Go for a trip without spending money from one’s own pocket, attend government summits and eat food in the guise of being related to a top official without getting invited’, these are the meaning given to this word by urban dictionary.