Man shaved wife’s head after finding hair in food

A man has been arrested by police for forcefully shaving his wife’s head. The Bangladesh police has arrested Bablu Mondal on Tuesday for shaving his wife’s head without her consent.

Bablu Mondal aged 35 who lives in Joypurhat did this cruelty to his wife after finding a hair in his breakfast .

As per police reports, Babu Mondal found a human hair on the rice and milk breakfast his wife prepared for him. This made him angry and he blamed his wife. He then took a blade and forcibly shaved the head of the wife.

Bablu was charged with “voluntarily causing grievous hurt”, an offence that carries a maximum sentence of 14 years in jail, and also for “outraging the modesty” of his wife.