‘My daughter did something you won’t like’: HCL founder Shiv Nadar reveals at RSS headquarters

Indian industrialist and the founder of HCL Shiv Nadar stunned everybody at Vijaya Dashami event of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Nagpur. Shiv Nadar was the chief guest at this event on this year.

Shiv Nadar while addressing at the function said that his daughter has done something that many people won’t like. Nadar said that his daughter forced malnourished children in Uttar Pradesh to eat chicken for their protein intake.

Nadar in his address revealed that his initiative Shiksha Foundation has found that 46% percent of children in Uttar Pradesh under the age of five suffer from extreme malnutrition.

“My daughter is involved in this project Shiksha. She did something that you won’t like. She forced them (children in schools) to eat chicken for their protein intake. Children in western parts of Uttar Pradesh are generally short. There is need for better nutrition. People in those parts generally don’t eat rice. They have rotis. However, you can only have it when it is fresh out of the fire. You can’t store it and have it cold,” he told the gathering.

Nadar pointed out that his organisation found out that the average income in an agriculture household is just Rs 6,400 per month. “With a family size of five, that is less than Rs 1,300 per individual per month. Also, livelihood opportunities in rural India beyond agriculture are far and few,” he said.