Oracle looks to future: plans 2000 hirings to expand cloud business to more countries

As part of its aggressive plan to push its cloud computing services to more locations around the world , Oracle Inc is planning to hire 2000 new recruits which will be deployed in their offices in Seattle ,the San Francisco Bay Area and India, as well as near new data centers, said Don Johnson, executive vice president of the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure unit.

The new hirings will also enable the IT giant to even with other big players like Microsoft Corp and Amazon Web. By the end of next year, Oracle plans to open 20 more clouds “regions” – places where Oracle operates data centers so customers can safely stash data for disaster recovery or to comply with local data storage laws. The company currently has 16 such regions, a dozen of which it opened in the past year. New locations will be built out in Chile, Japan, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates as well as elsewhere in Asia and Europe.

Amazon and Microsoft are the largest players in the Cloud computing business with Alphabet Inc’s Google also investing heavily for a tough fight.