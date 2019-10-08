Pakistan’s Umar Akmal scores Duck record, gets trolled by fans

Pakistan Cricketer Umar Akmal equaled the duck legend-Tillakaratne’s, record of not scoring anything and returning to the pavilion the maximum number of times.

Akmal now has 10 ducks in 84 T20Is he has played so far for Pakistan and jointly holds the record alongside e Dilshan Tillakaratne who had the same number of ducks in 80 matches for Sri Lanka. Third in the list comes Luke Wright of England who has scored 9 ducks. For India, Rohit Sharma has the maximum number of zeroes as he has scored 6 ducks in 98 T20Is till now.