Salman Khan unveils look of ‘Dabangg 3’ villain

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has on Tuesday has released the first look of his villain in the upcoming film ‘Dabangg 3’. The film which is the third part of box-office blockbuster Dabangg and Dabangg 2 has introducing a new villain.

Kannada superstar, Kiccha Sudeep plays the main villain of the film. His character is named as ‘Balli’.

To introduce the audience to Balli, the makers of the film shared a poster featuring Balli, which depicts Kiccha donning a suit with the background up in flames. “Villain jitna bada ho, usse bhidne mein utna hi mazaa aata hai”, the photo was captioned.

Dabangg3 is the most hyped film of the year. The film is directed by Prabhudeva. The film is bankrolled by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner Salman Khan Films. The film will be released on December 20.