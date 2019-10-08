Squadrons which participated in Balakot air strike receives honorable citations on IAF day

The two squadrons of Indian airforce which participated in the Balakot strikes and destroyed terrorist camps across the border were given honorable citations during IAF day.

IAF chief RKS Bhadauria decorated the 51 Squadron and the 9 Squadron for their role in the airstrike on terrorist camps in Pakistan’s Balakot in February. Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman and fighter pilots, who were a part of the Balakot operation, participated in the flypast.

Abhinandan downed a Pak F-16 following a dog fight with Pak jet fighters in February and was held captive for three days.