Trump faces outrage from senators for abandoning Kurdish allies in Syria, Trump defends his decision

As US troops withdrew from Syria, the Kurds who were American allies in the war to expel ISIS are exposed to advancing Turkish army.

Both republican and democrat senators expressed their outrage over Trump’s seemingly eccentric decision, to abandon their allies to enemy fire. It is cited as the latest example of Trump’s approach to foreign policy that critics condemn as impulsive, that he sometimes reverses and that frequently is untethered to the advice of his national security aides. The senators are now of the fear that the move could send a wrong signal to all other American allies.

Kurds fought ISIS with US weapons and received their training just like the Afghan mujahideen’s, who fought USSR under US patronage to later become the now Taliban.

Trump defended his decision as it was part of his campaign promise to withdraw US troops from the middle east and to put a full stop to the seemingly never-ending middle east crisis. He added that Turkey would be sanctioned to cripple its economy if it ‘goes too far to eliminate the minority Kurds‘