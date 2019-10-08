UAE astronaut shares stunning Dubai images from space: See Pics

Hazza Al Mansoori, the UAE astronaut has shared some photos of Dubai clicked from the space. Hazza AlMansoori shared the photos on social media on Tuesday.

” A breathtaking image of Dubai from space. The city is my biggest source of inspiration”, Hazza Al Mansoori tweeted.

A breathtaking image of Dubai from space. This city is my biggest source of inspiration. pic.twitter.com/GE3rkBdZF5 — Hazzaa AlMansoori (@astro_hazzaa) October 8, 2019

In the photos shared on the micro-blogging platform Twitter one can see the two palm shaped islands, a port and the world island project.

Al Mansoori is the first UAE man to reach space. AlMansoori, the first Emirati to reach space has reached space on September 25. He is also the first Arab person to visit the International Space Station(ISS). He stayed there 8 days and returned on October 3. he is currently in Moscow for monitoring his health.