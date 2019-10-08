UAE revises ‘travel ban and warnings’ list: Details inside

The UAE government has revised the travel abn and warnings for the Emirati citizens. The revised list has been released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The Ministry has removed two countries from the list . Now the list has 11 countries and earlier it was 13 countries. Travel ban to Lebanon has been removed earlier on October 8,20149.

The UAE government has warned its citizens from visiting the following countries:

1. Madagascar – Due to Plague

2. Democratic Republic of Congo

3. Yemen

4. Republic of South Sudan

5. Afghanistan

6. Somalia

7. Pakistan

8. Syria

9. Ukraine

10. Iraq

11. Libya

Brazil has been removed from the list by the ministry. Although Pakistan is on the list the Emiratis can now get e-visa for pakistan.