‘War’ in box office expected to hit second century this week,Hrithik-Tiger teamer movie bags 179 Cr on sixth day

The two hunks of Bollywood team up to hit a double century at the box office in just one week. The movie is expected to cross 200 crore mark tomorrow after its release a week ago, after breezing over various milestones.

Director Siddharth Anand, talking about the film’s success said that the love and appreciation received by the film are what matters to them most. “It is one of the rarest of moments where kids, youth, families, and old age segments are all loving a film and endorsing it incredibly positively,” he said.

The movie has crossed all records of these years hits with just ‘Mission Mangal’ and ‘Bharat’ to surpass.

Watch out the trailer here