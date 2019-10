In boxing, India’s women boxer M.C.Mary Kom has entered the quarterfinals in the 51 kilo category of the World Women’s boxing Championship on Tuesday.

36-year-old Mary kom, who is a six-time world champion has defeated Jutamas Jitpong of Thailand by 5-0.

In the 75 kilo category, former silver medalist Saweety Boora will square off against second-seeded Lauren Price of Wales. Lauren Price is the European Games gold medalist and has won bronze in the last world championship.