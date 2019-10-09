9 Expats arrested in raid for running brothel in UAE

The Criminal Court in Fujairah has sentenced nine people to six months to three years jail sentence on charges of human trafficking and prostitution. The accused were found by the court as guilty. After the sentence ends they will be deported.

The Fujairah police after getting a tip-off conducted a raid in which these expats were caught. The police got information that a gang of Asian and African residents are involved in prostitution.

A special team was assigned and the team after collecting all evidences raided the apartment where the accused were running a brothel. The accused were charged with prostitution and flesh trade.