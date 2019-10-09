“Are you from Pakistan”: BJP candidate slams crowd for not chanting Bharat Mata Ki Jai

Sonali Phogat, Haryana BJP’s candidate from Adampur, has invited troubles as she said votes of those who can’t chant Bharat Mata ki Jai are of no value. According to reports, the TiktTok star was addressing a gathering in Haryana’s Balsamand village where he urged the crowd to repeat Bharat Mata ki Jai slogan after her.

As some in the audience stayed silent, Sonali shouted. “Are you all from Pakistan? Say ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ if you are Indians. I am ashamed of you all. There are Indians like you who can’t say Jai for their nation. The votes of those who can’t say ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ are of no value.”

The new entrant created a stir as soon as her name was announced. Her claim to fame so far was her TikTok videos which she will keep on making for campaigning purpose ahead of the election.

In her videos, Phogat can be seen waving her saree at the beach, exercising in the gym, performing sizzling dance numbers on catchy tunes or just walking down the street while a Bollywood number plays in the background.