Blindfolded man identifies 11 ice cream flavours in a minute: Video

Guinness Book of World Records has recognized a man for his special talent. The man who is blindfolded has identified 11 ice cream flavors in just a minute.

David Rush, who hails from Idaho in USA has identified 11 ice cream flavors in just 60 seconds. But he could only say the half of the name of the final flavor as the time has finished.

By this performance he has equalled with Mohammed Ahmad Dharwish’s Guinness Book of World Records. Ahmad Dharwish has identified 11 ice cram flavour at a Kuwait mall in 2013. Rush’s name was added along with Dharwish’s name.

Rush has already broken 100 Guinness records.