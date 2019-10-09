BMW launches M5 Competition in India : Price and Features

BMW has launched the M5 Competition in India for an introductory price of Rs 1.55 crore (ex-showroom). To be available as a Completely Built-Up (CBU) unit, the new BMW M5 Competition comes with a host of premium features.

The BMW M5 Competition is powered by a M TwinPower Turbo 8-cylinder petrol engine that produces 625 hp and 750 Nm. The motor is mated to an 8-speed M Steptronic transmission. The car can make 0 to 100 kmph in 3.3 seconds. The new M5 Competition gets the M Exhaust system and the M xDrive drivetrain system.

The BMW M5 Competition sports the iconic M kidney grille with frame, exterior mirror and characteristic M side air vent with M5 designation in Black high-gloss. There are few and clear lines with the specific M design. The roof is made from lightweight, high-strength carbon fiber reinforced plastic. Providing a unique characteristic to the M5 Competition is a rear apron and M rear spoiler in Black-high gloss. There are M specific twin tailpipes with a chrome trim. The bootlid has ‘Competition’ lettering added to the ‘M5’ badge.

The cabin of the BMW M5 Competition gets features like seats with illuminated M5 logo, double-spoke design M leather multifunction steering wheel and red start/stop button. There are several BMW ConnectedDrive features like BMW gesture control, BMW display key, wireless charging, BMW head-up display and wireless Apple CarPlay. The latest BMW Live Cockpit Professional runs on the latest BMW Operating System 7.0, which includes 3D navigation with a high-resolution instrument cluster having a 12.3-inch screen and a control display measuring 10.25-inch. There is also a surround sound system from Harman Kardon with 16 loudspeakers and 600 Watts of output.