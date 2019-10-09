‘Call of Duty’: Smashes PUBG’s record

The popularity of mobile games is rapidly increasing in the country. The popularity of mobile games are in a upward rally after the smartphone population in the country is increasing.

A new mobile version of video game franchise “Call of Duty” has reached 100 million downloads in its first week.,It has smashed the previous records of “Fortnite” and “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds”.

PUBG, Fortnite and Electronic Arts’ “Apex Legends” scored 26.3 million, 22.5 million and 25 million respectively in their first week of release. “Call of Duty: Mobile” was launched by its publisher Activision Blizzard Inc on Oct. 1

The smash hit is a “first-person-shooter game” that allows gamers to portray elite soldiers hunting down targets in different parts of the world.“Call of Duty” was developed for mobile by Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd,.

The United States was mobile edition’s main draw, with 17% of the downloads in its launch week, followed by India, where PUBG has a strong foothold. Tencent is yet to launch the game in China