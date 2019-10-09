“Devotees are with us,Lord Ayyappa is helping us”,says Minister E.P Jayarajan

E.P. Jayarajan, the Minister for Industries has said that the Sabarimala issue will act in favour of LDF in the elections.“Devotees are with us. Lord Ayyappa is helping us”, Jayarajan said.

Jayarajan also lashed out against Mullappally Ramachandran.“Mullappally Ramachandran is making allegations about vote trading because he has a history in that. There is nothing wrong with Sudhakaran’s ‘Putana’ usage. Putana is a literary expression. UDF leaders are having mental disorders, which is why they are making such silly allegations.