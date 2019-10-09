‘Have to win these three seats, must ensure 10,000 votes majority: Amit Shah gives ultimatum

The BJP national leadership has given an ultimatum to the party state leadership in Kerala. The BJP national leadership warned that BJP must win the upcoming by-elections.

Earlier in Tripura BJP has won the two by-elections just before the assembly election. Later in the assembly election BJP has defeated CPM in its last red bastion. The BJP national leadership is aiming at using the same tactics in Kerala.

BJP national president Amit Shah has instructed to ensure at least a majority of 10,000 votes in Konni. Amit Shah also asked to win at least three seats – Kooni, Vattiyoorkkavu and Manjheshwar-. BJP state president P.S.Sreedharan pillai and union minister V.Muralidharan will finalize the strategy for these three constituencies. RSS squads will also in action to ensure party votes.

In Konni, where K.Surendran is the BJP candidate the leadership is of opinion that Sabarimala issue will make certainly have an impact. BDJS state vice president K.Padmakumar is the election committee chairman in Konni. Thushar Vellappally the national president of BDJS will also reach Konni to supervise the campaign programmes.