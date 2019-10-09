Hrithik Roshan- Tiger Shroff’s War enters 200-crore club

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff action thriller War , Siddharth Anand’s directorial venture, which made more than Rs 50 crore on its opening day and entered the Rs 100-crore club in 3 days of its release, has now crossed the Rs 200-crore mark.

According to early estimates, War made Rs 30 crore (approx) on Tuesday, thus taking the seven-day collection to Rs 217.75 crore (approx).

What began as a success story at the ticket windows has now turned into a blockbuster. War has been setting new benchmarks with each passing day, and Tuesday was no different. The film not only entered the coveted Rs 200-crore club, but also crossed the lifetime business of Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal.